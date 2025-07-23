European regulations: AV roadblock or accelerator?

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have been caught up in a hype cycle, initially portrayed as the solution to all of transportation’s woes and awaiting consumers just around the corner. By the time reality took hold, consumer and investor confidence had taken a hit. However, the segment is now riding a wave of renewed, if slightly tempered, enthusiasm. China is leading the global push thanks in part to strong government support, and more than 500,000 robotaxis are expected to be in operation by 2030. In the US, Waymo is conducting more than 250,000 paid rides every week, and Tesla is making lots of noise about its Robotaxi service, currently in the pilot phase. In Europe, where developers face historically higher regulatory standards, the industry finds itself at a crossroads.