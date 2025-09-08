European EV leaders urge EU to maintain 2035 targets

More than 150 executives from Europe's electric vehicle (EV) industry have signed an open letter urging the European Union not to abandon 2035 zero-emission target for cars and vans. Countering a prior letter from the ACEA, the industry coalition warns against any delays, arguing that weakening targets would stall Europe's EV market momentum and hand competitive advantages to global rivals—most notably China.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?