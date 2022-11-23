Euro 7 highlights economic vs environment debate

The industry has steadily been moving towards cleaner, more efficient car and truck engines, but improvements don’t come cheap. Within the trucking sector, the shift to the upcoming Euro 7 emission regulation is expected to boost costs for buyers by 2-5%, compared to Euro VI models. That’s based on an assessment by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Based on an initial range of projected proposals, ICCT researchers concluded that the incremental costs of meeting the upcoming standards compared to a typical Euro VI-compliant emissions control system could be between €1,500 and €4,700 in 2025, rising to between €1,400 and €4,300 in 2030.