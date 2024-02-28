Euro 7 changes extend small ICE vehicles’ lives

The automotive industry regarded the original Euro 7 proposals on emissions standards as too onerous for vehicle companies to continue to make small internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. In September 2023, Volkswagen had said that the Polo would face a price rise of between €3,000 and €5,000 (US$3,240 and US$5,400) under Euro 7, while Skoda decided not to renew the Fabia estate because of these rules; there were reports that the whole Fabia programme could end and one of the Skoda factories could close, with 3,000 jobs lost. Since the EU announced revisions to the Euro 7 proposals, Skoda has not commented officially, but it seems likely that the Fabia will continue, and the threat of a Skoda factory closing has receded.