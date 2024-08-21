EU slashes Chinese EV tariffs following probe

On 20 August 2024, the European Commission (EC) announced proposed revisions to the import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in China. The definitive rates faced by major Chinese manufacturers would be 17% for BYD, down from 17.4%; 19.3% for Geely, down from 19.9%; and 36.3% for the state-owned SAIC, down from 37.6%. These duties come atop a base rate of 10% applied across the board.