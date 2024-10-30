EU presses ahead with China tariffs, now in effect

Despite protest from automakers in China and Europe, the EU’s tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles have gone live. By Stewart Burnett

On 29 October 2024, the European Commission (EC) brought its year-long probe into Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports to a close, giving the final green light for tariffs to take effect. Hefty duties will now be imposed on all brands importing their EVs into EU markets from China.

