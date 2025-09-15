EU maintains 2035 targets, may add small car category

Following substantial industry resistance, the European Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the 2035 zero-emission target for cars and vans while agreeing to accelerate a review of its CO2 regulations. President Ursula von der Leyen told industry leaders that a formal proposal will be presented by year-end, bringing forward a review previously scheduled for 2026, which could entail a new category for small, affordable electric vehicles (EVs).
