EREVs key to VW’s ‘future-proof’ China strategy

Volkswagen Group is rejigging is China strategy yet again in the wake of headwinds at home, geopolitical turbulence and an electric vehicle (EV) evolution that’s gone slightly off-piste. China is pivotal not only as a source of volume growth but also as an innovation driver for electrification and automated driving. The VW Group was arguably the first global automaker to pursue the market’s potential and today China accounts for around 40% of its sales and more than half of its profits.