Engine makers need diverse solutions for next-generation trucking

In the years since Dieselgate, diesel has come under increasing scrutiny. After decades of prominence, automakers seem to have accepted to demise of the fuel. Volvo Car, for instance, launched what it claims will be its last ever purely diesel engine in June 2019. Others have put clear future deadlines on diesel as well, with Nissan and FCA earmarking 2021 and 2022 respectively as the end days for diesel in their cars. However, as passenger vehicles move away, in commercial vehicles diesel appears to have a brighter future….