Energy players need a diverse and well-judged EV portfolio

Though most industry experts agree that the future of mobility will be largely electric, that prediction raises a handful of difficult questions for those expected to keep this vast fleet moving. Ensuring a consistent and reliable energy supply is critical, perhaps just as much as ensuring that that supply is generated using 100% renewable energy. For an industry which for many years had the run of the mill through internal combustion engine (ICE) domination, now the energy sector is being asked to think quickly on multiple fronts….