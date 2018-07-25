Energy grid braces for looming EV impact

Mass uptake of EVs will add a substantial wave of pressure to already strained grid networks, writes Megan Lampinen

   July 25, 2018

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) segment poses fresh challenges for the energy sector. The average EV can use as much energy as a typical domestic house, and the number of those plugging into the grid is expected to rise dramatically. With a potential crisis looming, the industry is looking to incorporate new services and technologies to improve the grid’s response to demand peaks and troughs….

