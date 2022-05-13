Elon Musk talks China, EV demand, AVs and future investments

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk made his first public appearance since purchasing Twitter, weighing in on major topics at the Financial Times (FT) Future of the Car event in London, UK. In an 80-minute interview, Musk weighed in on the history of Tesla and major topics surrounding the industry, dismissing suggestions that his purchase of Twitter will have an impact on the automaker.

The discussion then moved to the automotive sector, outlining Musk’s public criticisms, projects and production setbacks.