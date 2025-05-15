Elektrobit powers shift to software-first auto development

Elektrobit is equipping the automotive industry with the software-centric solutions it needs to thrive in the SDV revolution. By Will Girling

For many automakers and suppliers, the software-defined vehicle (SDV) remains a disruptive—yet still emerging—concept. While its promise of software-driven value is clear, changing a deeply entrenched hardware-first mindset remains a challenge. Still, as American author William Gibson famously said, “The future is already here—it’s just not evenly distributed.

“The SDV technical disruption has already hit,” asserts Raul Latorre Fortes, Director for SDV Business Development at Elektrobit. Indeed, his colleague, Moritz Neukirchner, has even developed a taxonomy to clarify the stages of SDV development. Still, many automotive players risk a ‘Nokia moment’ equivalent to when that company failed to anticipate and adapt to the paradigm shift instigated by Apple’s iPhone. The time has come for automakers to decide whether they will lead the transformation or fall behind.

Breaking away from hardware

The problem with legacy approaches to automotive software, explains Latorre Fortes, is that development has generally centred on specific hardware platforms only. “When that car line ended, the next platform would start over from scratch.” While this wasn’t particularly problematic in the old industry paradigm, brands must now incorporate new features quickly, making the shift away from hardware-centrism and legacy workflows necessary.

Latorre Fortes states that OEMs can retain and reuse their existing resources by decoupling software from hardware, saving costs in the first instance but also supercharging SDV development times. To assist this workflow shift, Elektrobit is positioning itself as an industry partner for automotive’s transformation through a range of scalable and software-centric tools. “Our goal is to enhance flexibility, streamline workflows, and accelerate innovation,” he says.

Value of virtualisation

Underscoring that the SDV transformation is currently underway, Latorre Fortes states that many of Elektrobit’s customers are already reaping the benefit of its solutions. For some, this has meant streamlining and accelerating pre-existing processes to generate operational savings.

Elektrobit’s complete virtualisation solution portfolio, including a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) creator and digital high-performance computer (HPC), enables software-in-the-loop testing and validation to improve code quickly and affordably. “A Tier 1 supplying HPCs to several automakers has been using our virtual ECU creator and managed to cut costs by 25-40% and go-to-market times by 30-35%.”

The company also offers Virtual In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Development for Android to provide a hardware-agnostic, cloud-to-cockpit digital twin for developing Android automotive operating system (AAOS) projects. “Simulation allows work on software to commence before hardware has even been decided on,” adds Latorre Fortes.

Sony Honda Mobility partnered with Elektrobit to develop a complete IVI system for the all-electric Afeela 1, scheduled for production in 2026, which was conceived as a showcase for software-defined design. Elektrobit created an advanced software architecture that allowed unique features from Sony—such as PlayStation gaming content—to permeate the in-cabin experience. The result was an IVI system that “authentically” reflects core brand values. This will be a key design factor in the SDV era, as automakers must learn to differentiate based on both digital offerings and standard customer touchpoints.

Bridging old and new tech

While SDV innovation is the goal, Latorre Fortes emphasises that safety cannot be sacrificed at any point. EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications enables multiple virtual machines to operate on a single piece of hardware: “We put linux on top of a hypervisor and then add a safety monitor.” This means a vehicle’s OS can be used in HPC domains relating to advanced features like driver-assistance or autonomous driving without interfering with safety functions. Automakers gain system updateability while retaining the same ISO 26262 ASIL B and IEC 61508 SIL 2 certification.

A large part of Elektrobit’s mission is bringing the software development ecosystem together. EB corbos Link provides an off-the-shelf middleware to allow communication between AAOS and AUTOSAR ecosystems, enabling greater software standardisation, reuse, and interoperability. Latorre Fortes states that this would have previously required complex, customised, and difficult-to-implement solutions. EB zoneo also optimises in-vehicle networking to enable the transition from domain to centralised and zonal architectures. “Putting more computing power in vehicle HPCs is a big trend,” he notes.

As SDVs are brought closer to the mass market, these solutions can lay the foundation for new functionalities. Latorre Fortes relates that an unspecified automaker is currently using EB corbos Link to develop and deploy Android applications that will effectively “futureproof” its vehicles by enabling upgradeability over time. Some commentators consider this the essence of the SDV concept and its primary source of ongoing value.

Although AUTOSAR has been around since the early 2000s, Latorre Fortes believes it remains highly relevant in today’s automotive landscape—especially for enabling technologies like zonal controllers, steer-by-wire, and brake-by-wire systems. For example, EB tresos Safety Fail-operational is an advanced software solution designed to ensure guaranteed continuous operation in next-generation automated vehicles, SAE Level 3 systems, and x-by-wire applications. It maintains safety and high reliability even in the event of safety-critical electronic system failures.

In addition, EB tresos, Elektrobit’s real-time computing software, is SDV-ready and fully aligned with modern development workflows. “Our goal isn’t to reinvent the wheel,” Latorre Fortes explains, “but to modernise the toolchain where it makes sense. We want to bridge the old and new worlds by integrating legacy tools that still deliver value in a future-ready architecture.”

A software-centric future

Elektrobit gives automakers the ability to sculpt their software-centric futures, but it’s also convinced that broad open-source collaboration will be necessary to realise SDVs’ full potential. A March 2025 study by Harvard Business School calculated that open-source software in general represents US$8.8tr of economic value. Latorre Fortes adds that Elektrobit is participating in several SDV consortiums—including Eclipse, Jaspar, and Automotive Grade Linux—and client collaborations to incorporate open-source software development in automotive.

“Many of the things we’re doing are in partnership with customers, technology leaders, and industry suppliers,” he says. “We think it’s key to build an ecosystem that drives progress on topics like modularity and standardisation. This is what will ultimately enable everyone to innovate faster.”

Latorre Fortes concedes that industry inertia means some automotive players will be ahead of others during the early stages of SDV development. However, no matter what timescale companies are working to, embracing the change is inevitable. “The shift to software-first processes is no longer an option; it is necessary for automakers to remain competitive.”

By facilitating faster and cheaper development of advanced digital products, Elektrobit could help realise an industry in which most vehicles produced are SDV Level 3. This signifies a model with updateable software for customers willing to pay a premium for connectivity and the latest apps and features. Those that do not conform to this new vision for mobility could face market redundancy much sooner than expected. “If OEMs do not start embracing SDV technology and software-centric workflows, they will be left behind,” Latorre Fortes cautions.