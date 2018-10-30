Electrified short-haul: are the figures starting to add up?

The Hannover IAA Commercial Vehicles show has always been a diesel-orientated affair. This is hardly surprising – the fuel remains the most cost-effective way to move heavy vehicles over large distances, and whilst its reputation has suffered publicly in the wake of the VW emissions scandal, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry argues it has made far greater progress in its pursuit of ‘clean diesel’. Research from a 2016 paper from the International Council on Clean Transportation appeared to back this up: testing data from 24 heavy-duty vehicles showed that real world NOx emissions were less than half that of average NOx emissions from Euro 6 cars….