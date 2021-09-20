Electric vehicle manufacturing faces an uncertain future in Mexico

Mexico may be one of the world's top vehicle exporters, but it is currently falling behind when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

The country has long been a crucial manufacturing hub for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA ) region and for US automakers in particular. In 2019, the country exported US$53.1bn worth of cars, the lion’s share of which went to the US. Car manufacturing is not just important to Mexico; it is foundational to the country’s export economy.