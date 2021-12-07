Electric trucks bring new considerations to HMI

Electric trucks are moving from the realm of possibility to the early stages of mass market penetration. The difference between filling up a diesel truck and plugging in at a charge station is well known, but the impact an electric powertrain might have on the cockpit is less clear.

At a broad level, there will be no groundbreaking difference between the two as it relates to the human-machine interface (HMI). However, electric trucks will need to present drivers with clear views of how much range is left, where to charge, and the battery’s state of health. That could mean more screens, more updates, or at the very least a rejig of the instrument cluster.

New priorities

Scania is one manufacturer that has been upping the ante on electric trucks, announcing in January 2021 that it was making a renewed commitment to battery-electric models moving forward.

“Battery electric vehicles will be the