New class of electrolytes shakes up battery tech

The onset of electric vehicles (EVs) is positioned to ensure a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future. But what’s equally important is maintaining the sustainability of their power source: the battery. There are several ways to do this, from revamping the manufacturing process to using more sustainable materials in place of lithium. Battery technology company Innolith is offering a new approach to reducing carbon footprints with its I-State battery. The battery uses a new electrolyte liquid which allows for higher utilisation of cathode capacity, reduces manufacturing costs and increases energy density.

I-State’s electrolyte offers a higher voltage than conventional lithium-ion (Li-ion), which uses organic solvents and has a maximum voltage limit of 4.2-4.3V. Innolith’s electrolyte is stable up to 5V. Claiming a technology first, the company is applying 4.6V to NMC811 and graphite. The additional voltage allows it to utilise almost 100% of the theoretical cathode capacity versus only 80% for the existing organic electrolytes. Higher capacity with a lighter cathode results in lighter battery cells with significantly higher energy density. A higher capacity per cell also brings down all manufacturing and material costs per kWh.

Innolith’s Chief Executive Officer Konstantin Solodovnikov (KS), Chief Scientist Laurent Zinck (LZ), and Chief Engineer Markus Borck (MB) speak to Automotive World about the exciting possibilities for this new technology.