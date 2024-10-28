China warns EU against individual OEM negotiations

It is becoming increasingly clear that the EU's passage of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) has not brought negotiations to a conclusion. In a statement on 28 October 2024, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (CMC) announced it had entered “the next phase of negotiation”. It has urged the European Commission (EC) to abandon prior measures levied at individual automakers. Instead, the CMC requests that all automakers operating in China and exporting to Europe be treated equally.