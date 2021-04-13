Electric CVs must be efficient, ergonomic and safe

A move away from ICEs is giving OEMs huge scope to rethink what a typical commercial vehicle should look like. By Jack Hunsley

   April 13, 2021

Electric commercial vehicles have allowed truckmakers a fresh start. Past designs were constrained by the mechanical requirements of an internal combustion engine (ICE), but opting for a battery instead gives scope to rejig traditional elements. That could mean simply lowering the vehicle’s height, or, at the other extreme, completely removing the cabin as Volvo has done with its autonomous electric Vera concept truck….

Close
Close