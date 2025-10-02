Einride raises US$100m to speed autonomous truck rollout

Einride has raised about US$100m in fresh capital to accelerate the rollout of its autonomous e-truck technology, placing its valuation north of US$1bn for the first time. The Swedish company said the funds, provided by a mix of existing and new investors including EQT Ventures and quantum computing specialist IonQ, will power product development and customer deployments.
