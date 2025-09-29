Einride makes first cabless autonomous border crossing

Swedish autonomous freight specialist Einride has completed the first-ever cross-border operation of a cabless electric autonomous vehicle (AV), running between Norway and Sweden without a driver on board. The journey, made at the Ørje border crossing, was intended to demonstrate a breakthrough in AVs overcoming the regulatory and technical barriers that have long limited autonomous logistics across national boundaries.
