Eindhoven an ideal test bed for electrification – along with every other megatrend

There is a common refrain among those in Eindhoven’s mobility industry: it is a city of great engineers, but poor marketing. That’s according to Steven Nelemans, Chief Executive at the Eindhoven-based mobility start-up Amber. For all its automotive talent, he suggests, the city and the Netherlands as a whole sometimes struggle to draw attention to the often cutting-edge developments and achievements that go on locally….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference