Eindhoven an ideal test bed for electrification – along with every other megatrend

Start-ups like Amber are on a mission to provide sustainable mobility solutions. Eindhoven, it says, has proven the perfect base. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 8, 2018

There is a common refrain among those in Eindhoven’s mobility industry: it is a city of great engineers, but poor marketing. That’s according to Steven Nelemans, Chief Executive at the Eindhoven-based mobility start-up Amber. For all its automotive talent, he suggests, the city and the Netherlands as a whole sometimes struggle to draw attention to the often cutting-edge developments and achievements that go on locally….

