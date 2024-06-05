Efficiency must stay at the forefront of US electrification

A study by the EPRI and NRDC emphasises the far-reaching significance of enhancing efficiency during the US’ electrification journey. By Will Girling

The Biden Administration’s impact on electrification both at home in the US and globally has been significant. Nonetheless, there are some big challenges on the horizon, including the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2025—a 9 May 2024 Washington Post article alleges that he plans to reverse key environmental policies—and a consumer demand slump.

Decelerating electric vehicle (EV) uptake in particular has the US industry thinking increasingly in the near term: Ford and GM are delaying their all-electric line-up plans to capitalise on resurgent hybrid sales. However, the underlying factors preventing EVs from achieving national mainstream success—affordability and reliable infrastructure—need long-term thinking to resolve.

An April 2024 whitepaper by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) argues that focusing on EV efficiency today will pay dividends tomorrow. Geoffrey Blanford, Senior Technical Executive at EPRI, informs Automotive World that this includes battery size and vehicle supply chains but especially the grid. “Transport electrification will be the single largest new load coming onto the system. Therefore, improvements to reduce that load are our greatest opportunity.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here