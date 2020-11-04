Efficiency, integration, digital: engineering services streamline for success

Ask any automotive player what they expected from 2020 and it would probably bear little resemblance to what’s played out over the past 11 months. But while the direction that this year has taken defied predictions, it has all the same proven a pivotal period for automotive businesses. Financial priorities have been reassessed and timelines adjusted while operations have been refined and workforces streamlined. The long-term vision for future mobility, meanwhile, remains relatively intact. The players that are pursuing it will be leaner, more agile and more focussed….