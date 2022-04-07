Effective VSOCs can aid proactive automotive cyber security

Automotive cyber security is at a critical juncture. Practically every vehicle rolling off production lines globally is now connected to some degree. Not only this, but regulation from the United Nations Economic Commission (UNECE) for Europe now requires automakers to have clear cyber security data management and processing mechanisms in place. Currently, UNECE R155 applies only in Japan for new type approvals, however, Europe will follow in July 2022 with full compliance expected in both markets by 2024. For players that have not already done so, it is vital to get to grips with their cyber security responsibilities.