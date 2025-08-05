Ecoswift embarks on CV battery swap pilot in Singapore

Singapore has opened its first public battery swapping and charging station for heavy commercial vehicles, using just 1,550 square feet of space and consuming 1,600 amps of electricity compared to the 6,000 amps required for traditional fast-charging of 30 trucks. The fully-automated facility can replace batteries in under five minutes, rendering downtime comparable to that of diesel trucks, while also addressing both the space constraints and grid strain challenges characteristic of dense urban areas.