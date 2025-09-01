E-truck company Hylane expands management team

33-year-old finance chief Maximilian Draxler has been with Hylane since its founding in 2021. By Stewart Burnett

German electric commercial vehicle rental company Hylane has promoted Maximilian Draxler to its management team as Managing Director, effective as of 1 September. The 33-year-old finance chief joins existing managing directors Sara Schiffer and Bernd Zens, expanding the leadership structure to support the company’s growing operations across Germany and neighbouring European markets.

Draxler has been with the Cologne-based firm since its 2021 founding, initially serving as Head of Finance from 2022 before assuming additional responsibilities as Managing Director of Dutch subsidiary Hylane Netherlands in 2024. He played a central role in developing the company’s usage-based rental model and overseeing procurement of zero-emission vehicles for the expanding fleet.

In his expanded role, Draxler will retain oversight of finance operations while also assuming responsibility for the firm’s legal affairs and internationalisation strategy. The appointment comes as Hylane adjusts its strategy Efrom its original focus on hydrogen-powered trucks to include battery-electric vehicles in its rental portfolio. The company operates under parent firm DEVK Versicherungen, offering pay-per-use access to logistics firms including DHL.