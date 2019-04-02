E-mobility is going mainstream, but range anxiety persists

Industry experts from Robert Bosch, Oliver Wyman, Delphi Technologies and Johnson Controls explore the challenges that could make or break electric vehicles. By Megan Lampinen

   April 2, 2019

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been growing rapidly in recent years, but overall volumes remain low. Oliver Wyman, a management consultancy, estimates that EVs account for just 1% of the global market today. With stricter emissions regulations looming, could this segment break into the mainstream any time soon?…

