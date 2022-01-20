E/E revolution paves way for new business models and UX

Qualcomm is underpinning Volvo’s future UX vision and Renault’s move to a service-based business model. By Megan Lampinen

The shift to electric propulsion, connected in-vehicle features and automated driving is placing greater demand on the compute power in vehicles, prompting a wave of new electronic architecture strategies. Jockeying for a position at the heart of this revolution is Qualcomm Technologies with its Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Positioned as a one-stop shop for automakers, it includes a set of customisable technology solutions to enable a digital cockpit, telematics capabilities, infotainment, 3-5G connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Designed to be open and scalable, Snapdragon Digital Chassis promises a customised experience that’s both faster and more affordable for automakers and better meets the needs of consumers.

CES 2022 presented a logical stage on which to spotlight its latest features and partnerships in the continued drive to realise the future of mobility.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here