E/E revolution paves way for new business models and UX

The shift to electric propulsion, connected in-vehicle features and automated driving is placing greater demand on the compute power in vehicles, prompting a wave of new electronic architecture strategies. Jockeying for a position at the heart of this revolution is Qualcomm Technologies with its Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Positioned as a one-stop shop for automakers, it includes a set of customisable technology solutions to enable a digital cockpit, telematics capabilities, infotainment, 3-5G connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Designed to be open and scalable, Snapdragon Digital Chassis promises a customised experience that’s both faster and more affordable for automakers and better meets the needs of consumers.

CES 2022 presented a logical stage on which to spotlight its latest features and partnerships in the continued drive to realise the future of mobility.