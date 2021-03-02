E-commerce boom drives truck fleet autonomy interest

Autonomous trucks could be key to helping fleets meet consumer demands in a changing market. By Jack Hunsley

   March 2, 2021

In the early days of the pandemic, COVID-19 dragged the automotive industry to a standstill. But while dealerships closed, production lines stopped and employees were furloughed, one sector not only soldiered on but also helped to maintain some form of normality for society: freight.

Close
Close