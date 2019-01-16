Driverless technology to rewrite licensing rules

Megan Lampinen takes a look at some of the preparations under way to test and certify autonomous vehicles

   January 16, 2019

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are coming, but before they do, they need to be tested and certified. Exactly how and where that testing is conducted varies widely, covering a mix of geographical locations as well as virtual and real-world environments. Be it in the lab, on a test track or along a public motorway, racking up the test miles is pivotal….

