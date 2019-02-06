Driverless cars still need a human touch

Megan Lampinen takes a ride in one of Aptiv's self-driving vehicles, where the test driver remains very much an active participant

   February 6, 2019

Advocates of autonomous vehicles (AV) present them as a means of reducing human error on the road, the source of most crashes today. But that does not mean they should eliminate all human aspects. The ability to learn from situations and to effectively interpret scenarios that are neither black nor white will be pivotal to their deployment and acceptance….

