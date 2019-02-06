Driverless cars still need a human touch

Advocates of autonomous vehicles (AV) present them as a means of reducing human error on the road, the source of most crashes today. But that does not mean they should eliminate all human aspects. The ability to learn from situations and to effectively interpret scenarios that are neither black nor white will be pivotal to their deployment and acceptance….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference