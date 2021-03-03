Driver monitoring increasingly accurate thanks to AI

Modern trucks are being fitted with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an array of other technologies that aim to prevent a truck from crashing. Vehicles might technically be safer than ever, but calls for driver monitoring systems (DMS) remain.

Even with ADAS in place, heavy trucks are inherently difficult to stop in the event of an emergency and can cause havoc following even minor loss of stability or traction. A lapse in concentration from the driver can have similar results. DMS technology is seen as a way to ensure that drivers do not become over-reliant on assistance features and remain alert and attentive behind the wheel.

Most solutions today are…