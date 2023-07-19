Driver-centric China is poised to shape automotive’s future

An industrywide analysis from global consulting firm AlixPartners concluded that Chinese OEMs could have significant influence in shaping the automotive industry’s future. During its 2023 Global Automotive Outlook, analysts emphasised China’s “laser focus” on integrating comparatively cheap CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, electric) technology, particularly advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). As such, they urged the wider industry to radically evolve within three to five years to avoid market stagnancy.