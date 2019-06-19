Driven to distraction: Is there too much in-car tech?

Automakers and suppliers need to offer desirable and useful in-car tech and services—without risking lives, writes Megan Lampinen

   June 19, 2019

Cars, vans and trucks are seeing an influx of new technologies into the cockpit, all designed to make the driving experience safer and more convenient. In addition, drivers are exploring a growing number of apps on their mobile phones, often to assist with driving directions or finding parking in new towns. But at some point, all this technology could become a distraction in itself….

Close
Close