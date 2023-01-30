Dow cracks self-sealing tyre sustainability challenge

The automotive industry is tackling sustainability from numerous angles, such as battery electric propulsion, aerodynamic design and recyclable materials. One of the latest advances in this latter category has emerged within the tyre industry, where materials science expert Dow Automotive has developed a recyclable silicone self-sealing tyre solution. Self-sealing tyres offer many benefits for drivers but have historically proven difficult to recycle.

“With a growing consumer and enterprise awareness of [the need for] environmental protection, especially among customers of premium brands, we saw the demand for a more sustainable, higher-performing solution,” explains Jeroen Bello, Global Marketing Director for Mobility and Transportation, Dow Consumer Solutions.