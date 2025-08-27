Dongfeng to go private while spinning off Voyah EV unit

While Dongfeng’s sales slide backwards, Voyah is exhibiting strong growth. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng plans to withdraw from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and go private, while spinning off its premium electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Voyah, as an independently-listed entity. The complex restructuring effort employs a dual-phase approach combining share distribution with an absorption merger to complete both transactions simultaneously.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/dongfeng-to-go-private-while-spinning-off-voyah-ev-unit/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here