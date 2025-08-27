Dongfeng to go private while spinning off Voyah EV unit

Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng plans to withdraw from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and go private, while spinning off its premium electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Voyah, as an independently-listed entity. The complex restructuring effort employs a dual-phase approach combining share distribution with an absorption merger to complete both transactions simultaneously.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?