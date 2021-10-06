Domain controllers can declutter autonomous vehicle architectures

The technologies that have enabled vehicles to drive themselves have brought great complexity to E/E architectures. A spring clean is in order, writes Freddie Holmes

Autonomous driving is evolving more than just the functionality of modern vehicles: it is shaking up the very foundation of a car’s electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture. For the vehicle to assess its surroundings and react in a safe, predictable and reliable manner, new technologies are being brought on board. That has created a whole new world of complexity.

The building blocks of an E/E architecture are not immediately obvious, but essentially boil down to hardware, physical wiring, network communications and software applications. The interaction between these different elements is changing as vehicles become increasingly autonomous, with different actuators, controllers, sensors and electronic components being brought in.

Many of these

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here