Do truck fleets want to go electric?

Road freight has its challenges, but the basics have remained unchanged for decades. The adoption of zero emissions trucks has serious implications for fleet operators, who have relied on extensive driving range and an abundance of refuelling stations.

Battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell alternatives could cut costs in the long run, but will require upfront investment in both the vehicles and their supporting infrastructure. Careful thought will also need to be taken when it comes to refreshing the fleet in coming years.

Alongside regulators, industry stakeholders and research institutes, it is crucial that fleet operators engage in the conversation and help to shape the future of road transportation.

Larger fleets show early interest

A strong indicator is that many large logistics companies were quick to place firm orders and reservations for zero emissions trucks. Budweiser…