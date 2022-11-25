Digital modelling key in designing Euro 7 compliant cars

The new Euro 7 emission standard proposal has been released, although negotiations are ongoing. Once a final version is agreed upon, it is expected to be implemented in 2025. As part of the process, the European Commission (EC) assembled emissions experts from across Europe to independently assess the shortfalls in existing car and truck emission standards. This group, the Consortium for ultra Low Vehicle Emissions (CLOVE), was asked to propose new emission limits and tests based on what is both economically and technically feasible.

Car manufacturers have fiercely opposed the CLOVE proposals, lobbying against a stronger Euro 7 emissions standard and changes to car design, according to The European Federation for Transport and Environment. The federation warns that if the car industry is successful in weakening Euro 7, Europe risks putting almost 100 million more high-polluting cars on its roads in the decade between 2025 and 2035.

Real driving emissions

“The surprise with Euro 7’s proposal is not the level of tightening, but the degree to which the real driving emissions (RDE) envelope is expanded,” says Professor Richard Burke of the Institute of Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS). IAAPS is a new powertrain research and innovation centre owned by the University of Bath.