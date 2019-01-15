Digital load matching is vital for the future of freight

Continued adoption of digital technologies will play a vital role for any company looking to survive in the fast-moving world of freight. By Jack Hunsley

   January 15, 2019

For many years the efficiency of goods transportation has been limited by technology, with those working in freight stuck with inefficient methods of load matching. Now, with the age of the connected vehicle quickly dawning, freight forwarding is changing rapidly.

Close
Close