Despite upfront costs, fuel cell tech could ‘significantly impact’ truck TCO

The total cost of ownership (TCO) for a long-haul fuel cell truck could be on par with a diesel variant within the next decade, say Ricardo experts. By Freddie Holmes

   March 5, 2020

It has quickly become apparent that while battery electric powertrains will find certain roles within the heavy-duty sector, they may only be viable for shorter trips. Long-haul tractors simply cannot afford to make frequent stops, and the size and weight of a battery pack to support necessary range per charge would be too expensive for any commercial operator looking to keep costs to a minimum….

