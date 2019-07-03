Despite imminent electrification, gasoline engine development will continue

The automotive industry is in the midst of a complex and challenging new landscape. The world is fast falling out of love with diesel, fuelled in large part by the continuing aftershocks of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and growing concern over diesel engine emissions. As many major world cities draw up bans for older diesel vehicles, some are taking larger steps. In the same week in 2017, Paris, Copenhagen and Oxford announced upcoming bans on both diesel and gasoline cars. In Paris, the laws will be in place from 2030, whereas Oxford set an altogether more ambitious 2020 target to eject all non-electric vehicles from its centre. As more urban hubs get set for electrification, might we soon hear the gasoline engine’s death rattle?…