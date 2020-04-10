Despite falling sales, automakers must be ready for business after COVID-19

Sales figures from markets around the globe make for grim reading, but COVID-19 will pass, and the supply chain must stay strong to quickly resume business as usual. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 10, 2020

Before the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), automakers were already expecting a downturn in several major markets. Sales were widely set to slack, with growth only continuing in a handful of markets. But the rapid spread of the virus has brought sales grinding to a halt, with social distancing measures and state-enforced lockdowns forcing showrooms shut, and making sales all but impossible….

