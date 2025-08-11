Denso poised to sell spark plug unit to Niterra

Japanese automotive supplier Denso appears to be close to finalising the sale of its spark plug manufacturing operations to domestic competitor Niterra, according to a new report in Nikkei. The development follows negotiations that began in July 2023 and would create a dominant market position for Niterra, combining its existing 50% global share with Denso's 10% stake to control approximately 60% of worldwide spark plug sales.
