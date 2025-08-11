Denso poised to sell spark plug unit to Niterra

Should Niterra acquire Denso’s spark plug manufacturing operations, it will achieve a dominant 60% global market share. By Stewart Burnett

Japanese automotive supplier Denso appears to be close to finalising the sale of its spark plug manufacturing operations to domestic competitor Niterra, according to a new report in Nikkei. The development follows negotiations that began in July 2023 and would create a dominant market position for Niterra, combining its existing 50% global share with Denso's 10% stake to control approximately 60% of worldwide spark plug sales.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/denso-poised-to-sell-spark-plug-unit-to-niterra/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here