Denmark bumps up e-truck subsidy scheme to US$55m

The previous round of e-truck subsidies were fully allocated in just eight minutes. By Stewart Burnett

Denmark has increased funding for its heavy transport electrification scheme to DKK 352.5m (US$55.46m) following the reallocation of DKK 29.5m originally reserved for biogas-powered trucks. Participating fleet owners can now apply for up to DKK 4m each to invest in e-trucks and associated charging infrastructure, with applications being open from 3 September through the rest of the month and operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

