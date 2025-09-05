Denmark bumps up e-truck subsidy scheme to US$55m

Denmark has increased funding for its heavy transport electrification scheme to DKK 352.5m (US$55.46m) following the reallocation of DKK 29.5m originally reserved for biogas-powered trucks. Participating fleet owners can now apply for up to DKK 4m each to invest in e-trucks and associated charging infrastructure, with applications being open from 3 September through the rest of the month and operated on a first-come, first-served basis.