Demand returns in Brazil’s ride-hailing sector, but country specific issues remain

Brazil is Uber’s biggest market outside of the US, with over 600,000 drivers serving 100+ cities in the country. The ride-hailing giant has said that Sao Paulo is its busiest city in the world, which together with New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London accounts for 25% of bookings worldwide. Uber is by no means alone: an estimated 250 operators provide rides by app in Brazil. Many of these are small, but competing alongside Uber towards the top of the scale is the Didi Chuxing-controlled 99, and Cabify, which in 2017 bought the homegrown Easy Taxi operation….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference