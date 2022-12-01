Decarbonising vans makes economic and environmental sense

At the end of September 2022, New York became the second US state after California to adopt 2035 as the deadline for sales of new cars and vans powered by gasoline and diesel. It now matches the EU’s target. However, the UK has committed to implementing this half a decade sooner—by 2030.

With decarbonisation now a priority for many territories, companies operating in the medium vehicle sector might consider electrification a major challenge. However, planning ahead of the regulations and realising the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) will place fleet operators in a strong position for a new era.