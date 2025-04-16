Electric HDVs depend on EU charge network and grid expansion

Electric heavy-duty vehicles (eHDVs) are not immune to the truck market stagnation noted by OEMs like Volvo Group. In Europe, sales of these models fell from 390,000 units in 2023 to 360,000 in 2024, according to estimates by the International Council on Clean Transportation. This could be variously attributed to the end of pent-up demand left over from pandemic and decreased economic activity in a period of geopolitical volatility.

At the same time, European industry stakeholders are concerned that grid constraints, complicated planning regulations, and long permitting procedures will produce insufficient charging infrastructure and inhibit eHDV growth. The EU’s current CO2 reduction targets mean that around one-third of HDVs must be zero-emission models by 2030. Furthermore, by the same year, the 108,000km Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) will require a charging hub every 60km in the core network and every 100km in the extended area.

However, time is running out to bring the grid to a state of readiness. A joint report published on 15 April 2025 by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and Eurelectric, a federation of more than 3,500 players in the European electrical industry, put forward seven policy recommendations to spur grid reform and investment. These can broadly be categorised as covering four areas: policy, investment, technology, and supply chain.