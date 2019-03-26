Data sharing essential for automakers in the Industry 4.0 era

As technology advances, and the avoidance of electronics failures and recalls grows as a primary business objective, data sharing will become common practice across the value chain writes Michael Schuldenfrei

The field of automotive E/E—electrical/electronics—is more complex and advanced than ever. As these technologies become a part of our everyday lives, their quality becomes ever more mission-critical. Given the pace at which the demand for components is increasing, there is no time for quality to lag behind under pressure to meet demands for volume. This is a sure-fire way to guarantee a recall at the end of the digital supply chain….

